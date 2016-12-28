6-year-old girl among 4 injured in Cagayan De Oro blast

Military spokesman Brigadier General Restituto Padilla cites 'old business grudge' as the motive behind the incident

MANILA, Philippines – An explosion in a store in Cagayan De Oro City in northern Mindanao on Tuesday, December 27, injured 4 civilians including a 6-year-old girl, according to a military report.

A grenade was thrown towards the Jul-Zal Store in barangay Lumbia at 8 p.m. on Tuesday by an unidentified person onboard a violet and black STX motorcycle, according to Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Brigadier General Restituto Padilla.

The suspect had 2 companions onboard the motorcycle. They were believed to have come from barangay Lumbia and were going towards the direction of Talakag when they momentarily parked in front of the store and threw the grenade.

Padilla ruled out terrorism, citing "old business grudge"as the motive behind the explosion.

The explosion injured the following civilians:

Julius Javier, 30

Zaibe Villarin, 29

Ronald Fabrea Jr, 14

Julbie Jane Javier, 6

Padilla said the victims were brought to a nearby hospital. – Rappler.com