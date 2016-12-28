Cops nab 4 in Bukidnon anti-drug operation

Suspected drug traffickers Tha Tho, Nahar Apam, Sohud Salik, and Johari Akmad are arrested in Barangay Impalutao in Impasug-on town

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Police arrested 4 suspected drug traffickers in Bukidnon province on Tuesday, December 27.

According to the police, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Region 10, the local police, Highway Patrol group, and the provincial public safety company arrested Tha Tho, Nahar Apam, Sohud Salik, and Johari Akmad in Barangay Impalutao in Impasug-on town.

The suspected drug traffickers were onboard a carnapped Toyota Altis with plate number UCO-308 when they were nabbed.

The following were seized from them:

Two plastics of "shabu" (methamphetamine hydrochloride) weighing 2 kilograms

7 plastics of "shabu" weighing 210 grams

3 plastics of shabu weighing 15 grams

One .45 caliber pistol

One piece magazine assembly of .45 caliber pistol with 7 cartridges

Cash worth P1,450

1 black Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge tablet

The arrested are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition.

President Rodrigo Duterte has waged an all-out campaign against illegal drugs since he assumed office. The police have conducted at least 40,011 anti-drug operations nationwide as of December 27. (READ: IN NUMBERS: The Philippines' 'war on drugs') – Rappler.com