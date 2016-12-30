[WATCH] Duterte: The Wartime President

Watch the interview with President Rodrigo Duterte and get a preview of the political landscape in 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte sits down with Rappler Executive Editor Maria Ressa for a one-on-one interview in the Malacañang Palace on Thursday, December 29.

Just a little over a year ago, in October 2015, when he was still a Davao City mayor fending off rumors that he would seek the presidency, Duterte sat down with Rappler. At the time, he had already given two press conferences saying he would not run.

Fast forward to December 2016: Duterte holds the fort in Malacañang, making waves as one of the country's most controversial and popular leaders after just 7 months in office.

He promised change - and that has happened, powered by the justified anger of the marginalized, overturning the status quo and old power structures.

During this time, he has made good on pronouncements he made during the first Rappler interview. He warned of a "bloody" presidency. Today, the death toll of suspected drug personalities, both in and outside police operations, continues to rise.

Duterte now faces the challenge of the 3 wars he has declared: against drugs, against corruption, and against government ineptitude.

Has he lived up to his promises? Has the presidency changed him? What can the country expect in the next few years with him as leader? – Rappler.com