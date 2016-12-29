7 hurt in another Cotabato blast

It happens only days after a Christmas Eve explosion at nearby Midsayap town

MANILA, Philippines – Seven civilians were injured in a blast in Aleosan, Cotabato in southern Philippines Wednesday evening, December 28, days after a Christmas Eve explosion at a nearby town. (READ: 13 hurt in Christmas Eve blast in Midsayap, Cotabato)

The roadside grenade exploded at 9:30 p.m. as a truck was passing by the highway on Sitio Bliss in barangay Pagangan, injuring its 7 passengers, according to a military report.

The victims were identified as the following:

Amerol Musa Tantos

Hanep Alipa Ayon

Yahya H. Kasan

Pahmi Daya Diamla

Johary Amerol

Salman Tahir

Jamal Pacal.

The military and police are investigating the incident.

The roadside blast ocurred the same night as explosions hit the town plaza of Hilongos, Leyte in central Philippines. Over 30 civilians attending the annual fiesta celebration were injured. – Rappler.com