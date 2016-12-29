Sandiganbayan allows Bong Revilla to visit sick dad again

The court allows ex-Senator Bong Revilla to spend 18 hours to visit his ailing father at the hospital

MANILA, Philippines – For the 2nd time this month, the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan allowed former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr to visit his sick father.

The Sandiganbayan said Revilla, who is under trial for plunder, can leave his detention cell in Camp Crame to visit his father and namesake former Senator Ramon Revilla Sr at the St Luke’s Medical Center in Bonifacio City.

In a two-page resolution, the court allowed him a total of 18 hours to spend time with his father at the hospital. He can leave his detention center from 6 am to 12 pm on December 29 and from 2 pm to 8 pm on December 31 and January 1 next year.

The son was also allowed to visit his sick father on December 16. It was a month after he was brought to the hospital himself reportedly because of vomiting and headache.

Revilla is one of 3 former senators facing plunder complaints for allegedly diverting their discretionary funds into fake non-governmental organizations in exchange for kickbacks. (READ: Pork tales: A story on corruption) – Rappler.com