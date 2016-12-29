SWS: 95% of Filipinos feel hopeful about 2017

A big majority of those who expected a sad Christmas are also hopeful about 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Despite the slew of political controversies, natural disasters, and deaths of influential people, most Filipinos are welcoming 2017 with hope, according to a Social Weather Stations survey.

The Fourth Quarter 2016 SWS survey, conducted from December 3 to 6 among 1,500 adult respondents through face-to-face interviews, showed 95% of Filipinos are hopeful about 2017. Only 5% fear the year ahead.

The respondents were asked the question: "Is it with hope or with fear that you enter the coming year?"

During the same period last year, 92% welcomed 2016 with hope while 8% entered the year with fear.

Filipinos across all geographic areas said they are hopeful about 2017.

Up to 97% of respondents in Balance Luzon, 95% of respondents in the National Capital Region (NCR), 95% of respondents in Mindanao, and 92% of the respondents in the Visayas said they are welcoming the New Year with hope.

Last year, 93% of respondents in Balance Luzon, 94% of respondents in the NCR, 90% of the respondents in the Visayas, and 88% of the respondents in Mindanao also welcomed the New Year with hope.

The same positive energy was registered across socio-economic classes.

Up to 99% of classes A, B, and C said they were hopeful about 2017. Up to 93% of Class D, which makes up the largest chunk of the population, said they were hopeful, too.

The same survey showed that those who expected a happy Christmas were also hopeful (96%) about 2017.

Even those who expected a sad Christmas said they (92%) were also hopeful about 2017.

Out of those who expected neither a happy nor sad Christmas, 93% are entering 2017 with hope.

Since SWS began this survey in 2000, Filipinos' hope for the new year has always been high. It reached a record high of 95% in 2002 and 2011, eased in the coming years, and has since remained at the 90s levels. – Rappler.com