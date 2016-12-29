105 pre-New Year's injuries reported

According to a tweet by Bureau of Local Health Development Director Eric Tayag 61 of the 103 fireworks-related injuries are caused by the piccolo firecracker

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) has already recorded 105 cases of firecracker-related incidents two days before New Year's Eve festivities.

Former DOH spokesperson and now Bureau of Local Health Development Director Eric Tayag announced this via Twitter, noting that this count is 39% lower than the 147 recorded last year during the same period.

#iwaspaputok As of 6:00A Dec 29



Total 105 (vs 147 last year or 39% lower)

103 fw injuries

1 fw ingestion

1 stray bullet

0 death — Doc Eric Tayag (@erictayagSays) December 29, 2016

Out of the 105 cases, 103 are fireworks-related injuries and one is due to fireworks ingestion. One injury was from a stray bullet.

Of the 103 fireworks-related injuries, 77% of those injured are below 15 years old. More than half (54%) of the cases came from Metro Manila.

#iwaspaputok Of 103 fw injuries

103 males

age range 3yo-62yo

79 children <15 yo (77%)

54 NCR

61 PICCOLO

21 eye injuries

20 by-standers — Doc Eric Tayag (@erictayagSays) December 29, 2016

A huge chunk of the injuries (61%) were caused by the notorious and illegal firecracker called piccolo.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) did not push through with their annual gun-taping tradition for the holidays to show the police force's discipline. The practice aimed to prevent PNP members from executing indiscriminate firing.

“We call on the public and our local government partners, instead of firecrackers, the public is encouraged to use safe merrymaking instruments, alternative noise makers such as torotot (horn), car horns, and by playing loud music or street parties and street dancing,” Ubial said.

Consistent with their yearly call, DOH Secretary Paulyn Ubial urged the public on Wednesday, Deceber 28, to use safer forms of merrymaking such as playing loud music, horns and conducting street parties. (READ: No nationwide firecracker ban by New Year's Eve) – Rappler.com