Cayetano sure to get DFA, still no Cabinet post for Bongbong

President Rodrigo Duterte says Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr will resume teaching international trade in the US after Senator Alan Peter Cayetano takes over his post

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Alan Peter Cayetano is sure to get a Cabinet post once the one-year appointment ban on defeated candidates lapses next year, but the same assurance cannot be given to former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday, December 29.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Duterte confirmed that Cayetano, his vice presidential candidate in the 2016 elections, will replace Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr once the law allows the senator to assume the senior Cabinet position.

The President said Yasay would return to the United States to resume teaching international trade. He reiterated that he just asked a favor from Yasay, who was his dormmate in law school, to temporarily hold the post while Cayetano awaits his Cabinet appointment.

"Alan Cayetano will be coming in to take over his post," he said.

Asked whether Marcos, who also lost to Vice President Leni Robredo in the May elections, would get a Cabinet position, Duterte said: "Wala pa (None yet). I do not want to make promises. I do not even want to make an assumption to the public until I have the wherewithals in my hands."

Duterte said Marcos' preferred Cabinet position is already filled by a competent official.

Duterte is known for his close ties with the Marcoses, proven when he kept a campaign promise to the family to allow the hero's burial for the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos despite strong public opposition to it.

The President also said during the interview that he owed Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos a debt of gratitude for helping him in the last elections.

Duterte earlier revealed that the governor contributed to his campaign kitty, which she denied after it was reported that her name was not in Duterte's Statement of Contributions and Expenses (SOCE). – Rappler.com