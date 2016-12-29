Pregnant woman, 6 others killed in suspected drug feud

There have been at least 4,000 victims of extrajudicial or vigilante-style killings since President Rodrigo Duterte launched his war on drugs

MANILA, Philippines – Assailants killed 7 people, including a pregnant woman and 3 teenagers, in a shooting on Wednesday, December 28, in Caloocan City.

The police said on Thursday, December 29, that the violence is possibly related to a feud involving illegal drugs.

Gunmen barged into a suspected drug den and began shooting Wednesday night, Chief Superintendent Roberto Fajardo said in a report posted on Sun.Star.

The assailants also chased a man who fled to a nearby house, where he was shot dead along with a pregnant woman and her mother-in-law, according to the police.

A suspect who was identified by a survivor of the attack has already been arrested, Fajardo said.

As of Thursday, there have been at least 6,200 victims of the bloody crackdown on illegal drugs. Over 2,100 suspected drug personalities have been killed in police operations. As of December 15, at least 4,000 are victims of extrajudicial or vigilante-style killings. (READ: IN NUMBERS: The Philippines' 'war on drugs’)

In an interview with ABS-CBN on Thursday, President Rodrigo Duterte apologized for the killing of innocent people whom he called "collateral damage" in the government's war on drugs. (READ: Duterte says sorry for 'unintended' drug war killings)

"There were really killings unintended, I'm sorry there has to be casualty," the President said. – Rappler.com