Duterte to order Uber, Grab, taxi drivers to display IDs on car seats

The President wants guidelines issued by January requiring drivers to place enlarged identification cards on car seats so passengers can easily report abuse

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte will require Uber, Grab, and taxi drivers to prominently display identification cards on car seats to make it easier for passengers to report abuse.

"From now on, ngayong January, I'll issue the regulations. Itong lahat maglagay kayo ng mukha ninyo sa likod ng upuan ninyo, your name, a sort of an enlarged identification card," Duterte said during a one-on-one interview with Rappler's Maria Ressa in Malacañang on Thursday, December 29. (WATCH: Duterte: The Wartime President)



(From now on, this January, I'll issue the regulations. All of you put your face at the back of your seat, your name, a sort of an enlarged identification card.)

Apparently, reports of abusive drivers have reached the President who had only harsh words should such exploitation of passengers continue.

"Kayong mga taxi driver, you better stop it. Kayo, 'yung Uber pati 'yung isa, putang ina, 'yung, ano 'yung isa? You stop it. You stop it," he said.

(You taxi drivers, you better stop it. You, Uber, even the other one, son of a bitch what's the other one? You stop it. You stop it.)

Drivers who charge more than they should, based on the meter, are committing the crime of estafa or swindling, Duterte added.

It's not clear if the President is aware of the Uber and Grab app features that provide driver information to passengers and even allow passengers to report wrongdoing to app managers.

For him, physical identification cards are an easier way for passengers to note down information necessary to pin down crooked drivers.

'What if I ride your taxi?'

Duterte also wants passengers to report abuses to the Philippine National Police instead of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) since police have the mandate to discipline criminal behavior.

"Don't go to LTFRB. Those agencies have nothing to do with law and order...Disciplining or forcing peope to obey, not to commit crimes, you report directly to the police and the police will have to act on it," said Duterte.

He acknowledged that many taxi drivers supported his presidential bid and that many of them are honest. For dishonest cabbies, he painted a different scenario, with him as their passenger.

"Ano kaya kung magsakay ako sa taxi mo, maglabas ako ng sikreto ng Malacañang? Magsakay ako sa taxi mo tapos ikaw 'yung naturo na nagrape ng babae, magsabi ako ihatid mo ako doon sa Cavite tapos sabi ko, baba ako dito, ano kaya tingin mo gawain ko sa iyo?" he said.

(What if I ride your taxi and I reveal a secret of Malacañang? I ride in your taxi and you are the one I was told raped a woman, then I tell you to bring me to Cavite then I say, I'll get off here, what do you think I will do to you?)