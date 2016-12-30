Eco group holds anti-firecracker parade in QC

Around 500 residents and local officials join the parade urging the public to ditch firecrackers in welcoming the New Year

MANILA, Philippines – Zero waste advocacy group EcoWaste Coalition organized a parade against firecrackers in Project 6, Quezon City, to discourage the public from using firecrackers in welcoming 2017.

Called “Iwas Paputoxic sa Project 6,” the parade was organized together with the Project 6 Barangay Council, the Office of Councilor Beth Dalarmente, and other local groups on Friday, December 30. (READ: Minimize your holiday trash, eco group reminds Filipinos)

Around 500 residents and members of the local fire and police forces joined the parade, which aimed to keep Project 6 free from firecracker-related injuries and fires during the New Year celebrations. (READ: 105 pre-New Year's injuries reported)

They brought mock giant firecrackers with warning signs that read “dangerous,” “deadly,” and “dirty.”

The parade participants also brought alternative noisemakers, like recycled maracas from empty pineapple juice cans, shakers from used plastic bottles with pebbles, horns, and kitchen utensils like pots and lids.

“As 2016 is about to end, we urge our community leaders and their constituents to go all out for a harmless celebration of the New Year sans firecrackers,” said Aileen Lucero, EcoWaste Coalition national coordinator Aileen Lucero said.

“For QC residents, we earnestly request them not to buy firecrackers and, with the money saved, help the victims of recent fires in the city, particularly in Barangay Pinyahan, that left some 1,000 families homeless this New Year,” she added.

Barangay Project 6 Chairperson Vicente Honorio Llamas V also warned that using firecrackers put residents at risk of fire.

“Firecrackers are not really cheap considering their health and environmental impacts and the costly property damage due to fires. Money spent for firecrackers are better spent for food and other household needs,” he said.

Among the groups who participated in the Iwas Paputoxic sa Project 6 are as follows:

Barangay Project 6 Lupon

Bureau of Fire Protection

Ernesto Rondon High School Students and Parent-Teacher Association Members

Red Cross Ernesto Rondon High School Chapter

Federation of Senior Citizens

Kariton Klasrum Group

Kiwanis Club

Knights of Columbus

Luntiang Kababaihan

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Lay Ministers

Police Community Precinct Masambong Station 2

Pet Lovers Advocates of Project 6

Project 6 Basketball Association

Project 6 Dancers

Project 6 Elementary School SPTA

Project 6 Elementary School Boy/Girl Scouts

Project 6 Task Force Youth

Project 6 Tennis Club

Project 6 TESDA Group

Project 6 Waste Management Group

Rotary Club of North Edsa D3780

Tambuli Group

Trippers Philippines Group 2

55-ers Sunday Club

– Rappler.com