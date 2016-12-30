IED blast strikes Lamitan City hall

No injuries or casualties are reported in the blast

MANILA, Philippines – An improvised explosive device (IED) blew up at around 8:00 pm on Friday, December 30 in Basilan province. The explosion occurred near the exit gate of Lamitan City Hall.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the blast. An investigation is currently underway.

A GMA News report added the explosion came less than a week after a blast at a Lamitan City Chapel. Security forces, meanwhile, are on alert across the city, with checkpoints set up in a number of locations. – Rappler.com