Traffic official killed in Cagayan de Oro

(UPDATED) The still unidentified assailant attacks Cris Cabingcas as he directed traffic operations along the city's biggest public market

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines (UPDATED) – A still unidentified gunman attacked a traffic official as he oversaw operations along the city's biggest public market Friday night, December 30.

Roads and Traffic Administration (RTA) team leader Cris Cabingcas died at 8:20 am on Saturday, December 31.

According to a police report, Cabingcas was manning traffic operations along Guillermo street and JR Borja street, a major junction of the Cogon Market area, when a still unidentified suspect shot him in the back.

Cabingcas is the team leader of traffic enforcers assigned to Cogon Market during peak hours on Friday night.

Cogon Market, one of the most congested areas in the city, is the biggest public market in the city. Thousands of vendors have occupied a big portion of the road especially this Christmas season.

Edgardo Jose Uy, chairman of the city’s Task Force Hapsay Dalan (clear road) said the suspect shot Cabingcas 3 times. He also confirmed to Rappler that Cabingcas died on Saturday.

“The barbaric shooting of Cabingcas, a criminal act for which the perpetrator must be brought before the bar of justice, has no place in civilized society like Cagayan de Oro,” Uy said.

The police are still investigating the motive behind the incident. They cannot say, for now, if the shooting is related to Cabingcas’ work as an RTA team leader.

Uy, however, believed it was "work related."

City information Officer Maricel Casino-Rivera lamented the fate of the traffic official.

"To the traffic complainers, you should know that it is not easy, the work of a taffic enforcers, they risk their lives, they get hit, slapped, belittled and now being shot and killed," Casino-Rivera said in a Facebook post following the death of Cabingcas.

The RTA has allowed vendors to occupy the sidewalk during the holiday season, but on regular days, it has been a game of cat and mouse, with the vendors taking the upper hand as the RTA is severely undermanned. – Rappler.com