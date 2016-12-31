DOH: 141 fireworks-related injuries ahead of the New Year

A DOH official says the figure is 34% lower than the 214 cases recorded during the same period last year

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Department of Health (DOH) has recorded a total of 141 fireworks-related injuries as of Saturday, December 31.



Speaking with radio station DZMM, former DOH spokesperson and now Bureau of Local Health Development Director Eric Tayag said they have recorded 139 cases so far of firecracker-related injuries along with one case of fireworks ingestion. There was also one recorded stray bullet incident.

There were 214 injuries in the previous year, with Tayag mentioning a 34% decrease in injuries.

Most of those who sustained wounds from firecrackers are males, while the illegal piccolo remains the main cause of injuries.

DOH Secretary Paulyn Ubial has already urged the public to use safer forms of merrymaking, like blasting loud music, using horns, and conducting street parties and community fireworks display, to welcome the New Year. (READ: No nationwide firecracker ban by New Year's Eve)

The Philippine National Police (PNP) also decided to ditch its annual gun-taping tradition for the holidays to show the police force's discipline. The said practice aimed to prevent PNP members from executing indiscriminate firing. – Rappler.com