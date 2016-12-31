Robredo’s New Year message: 'Have faith that the good will prevail'

As Filipinos welcome 2017, Vice President Leni Robredo hopes that Filipinos would take to heart a 'good kind of change' that would make them more responsive to the needs of others, especially the poor

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo urged Filipinos on Saturday, December 31, to remain hopeful as they welcome 2017.

“Dala ng bagong taon ang bagong mga pagkakataon. Patuloy tayong magtiwala. Lagi tayong manalig na sa dulo ng lahat – ang tama at mabuti ang siyang laging mananaig….Isang masaya at masaganang bagong taon sa ating lahat!” said Robredo in a statement.

(This new year brings new opportunities. Let us all remain hopeful, always have faith that in the end, what is good and what is right will prevail… A happy new year to all of us!)

In the same message, the Vice President spoke of a “dark” kind of change looming not only over the Philippines but the rest of the world as well. She qualified this to refer to change brought about by the "desperation and hostility" of people stuck in poverty.

President Rodrigo Duterte won on a promise of "change" – his campaign slogan.

“May kumakalat na madilim na pagbabago, hindi lang dito sa ating bayan, kundi sa buong mundo. Pagbabagong dala ng desperasyon at poot ng mga taong napag-iwanan ng pag-unlad. Ang mga taong lugmok sa kahirapan ay humihiyaw sa galit – at bakit naman hindi? Sila naman talaga ang dapat pinakikinggan ng ating pamahalaan at nating lahat,” the Vice President said.

(A dark kind of change is spreading not just in our country but the rest of the world. A change brought about by the desperation and hostility of people left behind by development. Those who are deep in poverty are screaming in anger – and why not? They are the ones the government, and all of us, should be listening to.)

Robredo hopes that Filipinos would allow the “good” kind of change to guide them in the year ahead.

“Nitong parating na taon, isapuso natin ang magandang pagbabago, sa ating sariling pamumuhay, at sa ating pagiging Pilipino. Mahalin natin ang simpleng pamumuhay at simpleng kaligayahan, palalimin ang pamamaraan ng pagsisilbi sa ating mga minamahal, at lawakan ang ating pag-unawa para sa mga nasa laylayan ng lipunan,” she added.

(This coming year, may the good kind of change be placed in our hearts, in our daily lives, and in our being Filipinos. Let us live simply, appreciate the simple joys, deepen our service to our loved ones, and widen our understanding of the plight of those in the margins.)

Robredo was forced to resign from her post as Duterte's housing chief after she was barred from attending Cabinet meetings. (READ: Leni: The new, 'default' face of the opposition)

The Palace said that Duterte and Robredo had "irreconcilable differences.” In an interview on Thursday, December 29, Duterte accused Robredo of attending rallies that called for his ouster, which she denied. (READ: Strangers, then estranged: Key 'Dubredo' moments in 2016)

As the nation prepares to welcome 2017 in a few hours, Robredo is hoping that every Filipino’s home will be filed with light and peace.

“Sa ating pagsalubong sa bagong taon, mapuno nawa ang ating mga tahanan ng liwanag at kapayapaan. Kung may katiwasayan sa loob ng ating mga tahanan, mananatili tayong malakas kahit na anong unos pa man ang maaaring yumanig sa ating bayan,” said the Vice President.

(May our homes be filled with light and peace as we welcome the new year. Peace in our homes enables us to remain strong whatever storms may pass our country.)

“Kahit sa pinakamatinding kadiliman, lagi tayong may mahahanap na liwanag; matuto lamang tayong tumanaw nang may pasasalamat sa ating mga puso (We can see the light even in the darkest night as long as we know how to be thankful in our hearts),” Robredo added. – Rappler.com