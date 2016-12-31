Duterte's New Year wish: 'Renewed determination'

(UPDATED) In his message to begin 2017, President Rodrigo Duterte also calls for 'a reinvigorated spirit so that we can surmount the challenges ahead'

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – President Rodrigo Duterte wished the country a happy New Year and hoped for "renewed determination" to carry out his campaign promise in 2017.

"Let us all welcome 2017 with renewed determination and a reinvigorated spirit so that we can surmount the challenges ahead," he said in his New Year message sent to media on Saturday, December 31.

Though the country will be leaving behind 2016, he said his administration will learn from their experiences this year in order to do better in 2017.

"Many will forget the events of the past year. But we, in government, will remember because it is our solemn duty to evaluate our work and make sure that its gains redound to the common good," Duterte said.

He asked Filipinos to help the government in all its efforts, from its anti-drug war to attracting investors.

The President made special mention of overseas Filipino workers.

"Let us work together to enliven our business environment – by attracting more investments and creating more job opportunities for our people – so that, in the near future, working abroad would only be an option for our kababayans and not a necessity," said Duterte.

'Light after darkness' in 2017

He wished everyone an enjoyable New Year celebration. He himself will be in Davao City to welcome 2017, according to Special Assistant to the President Bong Go. Duterte previously said he would spend it in Manila to attend to Typhoon Nina rehabilitation efforts.

"I hope we will all enjoy this time of the year by demonstrating love, solidarity, understanding, happiness, and optimism towards our personal ambitions and national aspirations," he said.

One of Duterte's fiercest critics, Senator Leila de Lima, however cited extrajudicial killings in her New Year message.

More than 6,200 people have died in Duterte's war on drugs as of December 29.

De Lima said on Saturday: "We have countrymen who were killed even before they had a chance to start anew. Amidst the celebrations and shiny decorations, we have countrymen who are mourning and grieving as they remember their parents, children, sibling, spouse, or friend who were killed. How does one celebrate when the killings and loss of justice continue?"

But the lady senator is hopeful there will be "light" after the "darkness" of 2016.

"However heavy the challenges in life, however dark the chapter our country is in, I have faith that light will come," she said. – Rappler.com