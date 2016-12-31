Boracay emergency responders ready for New Year festivities

Cagban and Caticlan ports, the gateways to the island, are also operating 24/7 to accommodate those travelling on late night flights

BORACAY, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and other agencies are on full alert for the New Year celebration in Boracay island.

Caticlan PCG officer-in-charge Lt Edison Diaz said public assistance centers have been placed in sea transport areas to facilitate the flow of passengers in Cagban and Caticlan ports, the gateway to the island.

"Operations of roll-on roll-off ships and motor boats are normal. We also deployed more people. We are on full alert to assist and monitor the needs of the passengers in our ports," Diaz said.

To accomodate the tourists travelling via late night flights from Kalibo International Airport, both ports are operating 24/7.

PCG reminds the passengers to fill up their passenger data sheet before motorized boat pumps depart.

Aside from the PCG, the agencies that are also closely monitoring the festivities are fire and medical responders and lifeguards of Boracay Action Group (BAG) and Boracay Fire Rescue and Ambulance Volunteers (BFRAV).

There are first aid stations operated by BAG-BFRAV with the help of PCG Auxiliary 609 Squadron along the Boracay coastline. – Rappler.com