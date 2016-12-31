Red Cross delivers aid to Nina-hit areas

The humanitarian organization deploys 10 trucks containing tool kits and relief goods to typhoon-hit provinces

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) deployed its humanitarian caravan on Friday, December 30, to bring aid to the provinces severely hit by typhoon Nina (international name: Nock-ten).

The group sent 10 trucks to Catanduanes, Marinduque and Albay containing 3,000 sets of tarpaulins, blankets, mosquito nets, sleeping mates; 1,500 sets of hygiene kits; 50 sets of shelter tool kit that include a handsaw, and hammer wire; 1,500 sets of 20 liter jerry cans; 10 generator sets; 500 sacks of clothes; and 15,000 pairs of shoes.

Around 10,000 liters of water tankers and other equipment were also dispatched for relief.

PRC Operations Center reported 153,316 damaged houses due to the typhoon, affecting 125,696 families or 583,574 individuals.

Typhoon Nina made its landfall in the province of Catanduanes on Christmas evening and ravaged through the provinces and other nearby areas. It left the country on the evening of December 27, leaving 6 people dead and at least 19 missing. – Rappler.com