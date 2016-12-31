Fire hits QC village on New Year’s Eve

This is the second village in Quezon City damaged by fire during the holidays

MANILA, Philippines – Another fire broke out in a Quezon City village amid the festivities to welcome the New Year at 9:21 pm on Saturday, December 31.

Radio dzBB reported that the blaze damaged houses in Pamasa Ville Phase 1 in Barangay Sta Lucia, Quezon City. reaching the third alarm, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection.

About 25 families were reportedly displaced. They are now staying in a covered court in the village.

This is the second fire to hit Quezon City during the holidays. On December 28, more than 1,000 families were left homeless after a huge fire ate up the shanties located along the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) road. – Rappler.com