New Year shooting, firecracker injuries mar PH celebrations

The victims of New Year shooting include at least one target of riding-in-tandem assailants

MANILA, Philippines – At least 2 were reported killed from a number of shooting incidents across the Philippines while dozens were injured from firecracker blasts Saturday night, December 31, as the country celebrated to meet the New Year.

A resident of barangay Mayamot in Antipolo, Rizal and a resident of Upper Bicutan in Taguig City were killed by stray bullets, according to early media reports.

A mother also rushed her 15-year-old girl to the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center because of a gunshot wound in the head, according to a report on DZMM.

Police chief Director General Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa earlier issued a grave warning against those who will use their guns for the New Year revelries. Cops were directed to catch shooters within 24 hours, else they will lose their jobs.

The New Year shooting incidents were not limited to cases of indiscriminate firing. A victim of alleged riding-in-tandem assailants was rushed to Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center, according to a separate report on DZMM.

Another victim rushed to the East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City was shot by his neighbor in Barangay Batasan Hills.

Lalaki, isinugod sa East Avenue Medical Center matapos barilin umano ng kapitbahay sa Brgy. Batasan Hills, QC. | via @jeffreyhernaez pic.twitter.com/2rCzYPKpbS — DZMM TeleRadyo (@DZMMTeleRadyo) December 31, 2016

Firecracker injuries

Dozens of victims of fireworks injuries, many of them children exposed to the notorious "Piccolo", were also rushed to hospitals all over the country capital.

Others were rushed to the hospitals because of breathing problems due to smoke from firework explosions.

A 4-year-old boy was rushed to the East Avenue Medical Center after a "luces" flare injured his right eye, according to a tweet of a reporter of The Philipine Daily Inquirer.

UPDATE: Firecracker related injury in East Ave Med up at 22 (10 since Dec 31). Latest victim is 4-yr-old kid hit with luces in right eye. pic.twitter.com/dZp4ttc9pV — Dexter Cabalza (@dexcabalzaINQ) December 31, 2016

As of 10:33pm, four kids injured by firecrackers were brought to Jose Reyes today #NEWYEARxINQ @InqMetro @Team_Inquirer https://t.co/7y1iL3J92r — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) December 31, 2016

Adults were not spared from fireworks injuries. A 24-year-old man was rushed to the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Hospital after he was injured by the so-called "Bey Blade."

As of 11pm, umabot na sa 19 biktima ng paputok ang isinugod sa Amang Rodriguez Medical Center @dzbb pic.twitter.com/G0RGifeMMf — Luisito Santos (@luisitosantos03) December 31, 2016

The Department of Health conducted a "quick count" in 3 hospitals to monitor injuries from the celebrations – East Avenue Medical Center, Amang Rodriguez Medical Center, and Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center. Health Secretary Jean Ubial is expected to announce the situation in a press conference on Monday morning, January 1.

DOH started its monitoring on December 21. As of 6 a.m. on December 31, at least 141 cases of injuries were reported due to firecrackers.

The DOH campaigned against the use of firecrackers especially among children. – Lian Buan/Rappler.com