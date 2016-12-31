'Kwitis' blamed as New Year fire razes ancestral homes in Manila

There are no reported casualties but the fire destroyed up to P2 million worth of properties

MANILA, Philippines – A New Year fire blamed on "kwitis" razed at least 5 houses, including 2 ancestral homes in Sta. Ana, Manila.

Witnesses claimed that firecrackers landed on one of the houses and ignited the fire that spread to nearby houses on Dagupan Street, according to Chief Inspector Marvin Carbonel of the Manila Fire Department in an interview with DZMM radio station.

Carbonel said 2 big ancestral homes made of light materials were among those burned down, citing reports from the city's arson investigators.

The fire that started around midnight spread fast and reached 4th alarm before it was put under control around 12:24 am, Carbonel said.

There were no reported casualties but the fire destroyed up to P2 million worth of properties, he said. – Rappler.com