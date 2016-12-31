Shamah Jane Bolon is PH's New Year baby

Baby girl Shamah Jane was born at exactly 12 am at one of the country's busiest maternity wards

MANILA, Philippines – Shamah Jane Bolon is the first baby born this new year at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital.

Her mother Mary Rose gave birth at exactly 12 am at one of the country's busiest maternity wards that photographers have come to watch every year to take the traditional New Year baby picture.

Dubbed as the "Philippine Baby Factory," Fabella hospital gives birth to up to 60 babies each day.

The Philippines has 101 million people as of the 2015 census. – Rappler.com