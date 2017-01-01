New Year fire guts CDO pharma warehouse

The fire at Philusa Corporation in Cagayan de Oro destroys about P3 million in products and properties

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Fire engulfed the building of a pharmaceutical company and destroyed about P3 million ($60,530)* in products and properties in Zone 4, Barangay Cugman here, in the morning of New Year's Day.

The Bureau of Fire Protection 10 (BFP 10) said the warehouse of Philusa Corporation was gutted by fire at around 12:48 am on Sunday, January 1.

The fire swiftly consumed the combustibles inside the warehouse, including pharmaceutical products and other household liquids in plastic containers, the agency said.



Firefighters from various units placed the fire under control at 1:57 am. By 4:41 am, it was declared "fire out."

BFP 10 estimated the damage at P3 million.



One person was hurt during the incident: security guard Janito Patrocinio, who injured his left thigh when he tried to respond.



"His leg probably got stuck on something when he tried to put out the fire," said Engineer Noli dela Rita, BFP 10 spokesperson, in an interview on Sunday.



He said witnesses will be invited to the Investigation and Intelligence Section of the Cagayan de Oro Fire District to help investigators shed light on the incident.



Dela Rita said the Philusa fire was the only fire-related incident reported in the entire northern Mindanao as the New Year was celebrated. – Rappler.com

*$1 = P49.56