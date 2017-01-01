LIST: Duterte admin's 2016 accomplishments

The Duterte administration reports that it delivered on several promises in its first months in office – from cutting down red tape in government agencies, to waging a war on drugs, to creating a color-coded map for agricultural crops

MANILA, Philippines – Was 2016 really the year of change in the government?

You yourself can judge based on the accomplishments the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte listed in its year-end report, which covers everything from his war on drugs to caring for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).



During the year, Duterte also made a total of 22 visits to military camps and 4 visits to police camps.

Here are highlights of the accomplishment report with updates from recent news articles.



War on drugs

1,007,153 drug users and pushers surrendered to government.

surrendered to government. 42,978 pushers and users arrested as of December 30.

arrested as of December 30. 73 government officials arrested for involvement in illegal drug trade, as of October 7, 2016

arrested for involvement in illegal drug trade, as of October 7, 2016 2,166 drug personalities killed during police operations as of December 30.

killed during police operations as of December 30. 5,868,832 houses of suspected drug personalities visited by police to invite them to surrender to government for rehabilitation, under Project Tokhang.

of suspected drug personalities visited by police to invite them to surrender to government for rehabilitation, under Project Tokhang. Mega Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija inaugurated. It is being run by the Department of Health.

in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija inaugurated. It is being run by the Department of Health. P1.266 billion worth of illegal drugs seized by BOC as of end of November 2016: P933.3 million worth of shabu, P314.7 million worth of cocaine, and P17 million worth of ecstasy.

worth of illegal drugs seized by BOC as of end of November 2016: P933.3 million worth of shabu, P314.7 million worth of cocaine, and P17 million worth of ecstasy. New PNP Special Action Force troopers deployed to guard New Bilibid Prison in place of old security.

Economy

10-point Socio-economic Agenda of Duterte administration presented to international and local business groups, foreign institutions and governments, and other stakeholders.

of Duterte administration presented to international and local business groups, foreign institutions and governments, and other stakeholders. Draft of Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act submitted to Congress. It is meant to exempt most Filipinos from paying taxes while collecting revenue from affluent taxpayers and corporations.

submitted to Congress. It is meant to exempt most Filipinos from paying taxes while collecting revenue from affluent taxpayers and corporations. 17 major projects approved by National Economic Development Authority Board.

approved by National Economic Development Authority Board. Online streaming of closed-circuit television launched by Bureau of Customs (BOC) as measure against corruption.

P1.3 billion worth of smuggled goods seized by BOC, including smuggled rice, fuel, fake clothes and cigarettes.

worth of smuggled goods seized by BOC, including smuggled rice, fuel, fake clothes and cigarettes. 93.3% of P409 billion target for BOC revenue collection collected as of December 2016.

Reduction of red tape

1,419 cities and municipalities (87% of total) streamlined processing of business permits and licensing systems to involve only one form, 5 required signatures, and a maximum of 5 steps. This was facilitated by the Department of Interior and Local Government.

(87% of total) streamlined processing of business permits and licensing systems to involve only one form, 5 required signatures, and a maximum of 5 steps. This was facilitated by the Department of Interior and Local Government. Bureau of Internal Revenue begins simplification of the processing of tax clearances and certificates authorizing registration for real property and shares of stock to 3 to 5 days. Use of credit, debit, or prepaid payments cards and payment centers are added as options to encourage tax payment.

Care for Overseas Filipino Workers

One-stop service center for OFWs opened at the Philippine Overseas Employment Agency (POEA) in Mandaluyong City. It has served 219,697 clients as of December 7, 2016.

opened at the Philippine Overseas Employment Agency (POEA) in Mandaluyong City. It has served 219,697 clients as of December 7, 2016. P455.1 million in emergency assistance extended to 10,233 OFWs displaced due to drop in oil prices in the Middle East. Of these, 2,401 availed of the government’s repatriation program.

in emergency assistance extended to 10,233 OFWs displaced due to drop in oil prices in the Middle East. Of these, 2,401 availed of the government’s repatriation program. Overseas Employment Certificate no longer a requirement for vacationing OFWs. Their exemption from travel tax and terminal fee also being eyed.

Transportation

Inter-agency Council on Traffic formed by Department of Transportation for more streamlined system for addressing traffic. The council includes Metro Manila Development Authority, PNP-Highway Patrol Group, Land Transportation Office, and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

formed by Department of Transportation for more streamlined system for addressing traffic. The council includes Metro Manila Development Authority, PNP-Highway Patrol Group, Land Transportation Office, and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board. 401 colorum vehicles impounded

colorum vehicles impounded 6,883 illegally-parked vehicles towed

illegally-parked vehicles towed 5,738 sidewalk vendors cleared

sidewalk vendors cleared Validity of driver’s license extended from 3 years to 5 years

Drivers licenses applied for from January to October 2016 can now be claimed in 36 LTO licensing offices in Metro Manila

No report of laglag-bala (bullet-planting scam) since start of Duterte administration

Punctuality of take-off of airplanes (on-time performance) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) improved to 78% from 47% due to strict enforcement of rule that pilots must take off within 5 minutes or be put at the back of the line.

from 47% due to strict enforcement of rule that pilots must take off within 5 minutes or be put at the back of the line. Fleet of 21 premium Mercedes Benz buses launched to bring passengers from NAIA to Makati and Roxas Boulevard.

Labor

2,531 workers found to be under abusive end-of-contract system regularized after Department of Labor and Employment inspection of establishments, principals, and contractors.

found to be under abusive end-of-contract system regularized after Department of Labor and Employment inspection of establishments, principals, and contractors. 3-day maximum processing time for Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) applications implemented.

Fight vs terrorism

597 major military operations conducted against Abu Sayyaf Group by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

conducted against Abu Sayyaf Group by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). 94 ASG bandits killed, 21 surrendered, 17 captured

killed, 21 surrendered, 17 captured ASG leaders Nelson Muktadil, Braun Muktadil, and sub-leader Mohammad Said among those killed during operations.

44 combat operations launched against Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and Maute Group by AFP.

launched against Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and Maute Group by AFP. 50 BIFF or Maute Group personalities killed as a result of operations.

killed as a result of operations. 3 suspects of the September Davao City bombing arrested 32 days after incident.

of the September Davao City bombing arrested 32 days after incident. Agreement signed with Malaysia and Indonesia to enhance military cooperation in addressing piracy, kidnap-for-ransom, terrorism, transnational crimes in common maritime areas.

Military personnel deployed for mobile check points, visibility patrols, and other security-related activities in cities like Davao, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos, and Metro Manila in order to comply with declaration of a state of national emergency on account of lawless violence.

Foreign relations

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) secured the release of 5 Filipino seafarers among crew of Omani ship hijacked by Somali pirates.

among crew of Omani ship hijacked by Somali pirates. DFA helped drum up support for Philippines’ chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2017. With help from DFA, President Rodrigo Duterte visited 8 ASEAN countries .

. Duterte made visits to China and Japan.

Duterte participated at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting in Peru.

Health

First CT Scan in Maguindanao Provincial Hospital in Shariff Aguak inaugurated by Department of Health.

Telecommunication

Department of Information Communications Technology (DICT), National Telecommunications Commission, and telecom companies agree to standardize voice call charges between different networks to P2.50.

Law and order

911 National Emergency Hotline launched

Agriculture

The Presidential Agrarian Reform Council , the highest policy- and decision-making body on land reform and land disputes, is reconvened for the first time after 10 years.

, the highest policy- and decision-making body on land reform and land disputes, is reconvened for the first time after 10 years. The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) distributes land ownership awards to 50 farmers in Cebu City, 35 farmers in Sorsogon, 175 in Occidental Mindoro, and 300 in Bukidnon and Lanao del Norte.

5,586 agrarian reform beneficiary organizations are assisted by DAR.

agrarian reform beneficiary organizations are assisted by DAR. A P40.7 million rubber processing plant turned over in Banisilan, North Cotabato by DAR.

rubber processing plant turned over in Banisilan, North Cotabato by DAR. 2,865 common service facilities turned over to farmers by DAR.

common service facilities turned over to farmers by DAR. P1.9 billion worth of loans released to 516 farmer organizations by DAR.

worth of loans released to 516 farmer organizations by DAR. Color-coded Agri Map launched on December 1, 2016 by Department of Agriculture (DA). Maps are supposed to help the government and investors determine what crops can best be grown in particular areas based on soil properties, elevation, water availability, rainfall pattern, hazard risks, and climate change vulnerability.

launched on December 1, 2016 by Department of Agriculture (DA). Maps are supposed to help the government and investors determine what crops can best be grown in particular areas based on soil properties, elevation, water availability, rainfall pattern, hazard risks, and climate change vulnerability. 10,632 beneficiaries receive 5,581 gill nets and 10,271 other fishing gear from the DA - Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

receive 5,581 gill nets and 10,271 other fishing gear from the DA - Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR). 12,484 beneficiaries receive 53.15 million pieces of fingerlings, 3441,388 kilograms of seaweed propagules, and 3,155 sets of seaweed farm implements from BFAR.

Education

600,000 out-of-school youths pass the Accreditation and Equivalency Program, certifying them as eligible for either high school or college, as part of the Alternative Learning System program of the Department of Education (DepEd).

pass the Accreditation and Equivalency Program, certifying them as eligible for either high school or college, as part of the Alternative Learning System program of the Department of Education (DepEd). Guidelines issued on utilization of funds for the Madrasah Education Program by DepEd for public schools with Muslim students.

Energy

26,321 households connected to energy supply by Department of Energy and private sector. Of this, 2,662 were identified as priority for energization.

connected to energy supply by Department of Energy and private sector. Of this, 2,662 were identified as priority for energization. Philippine Energy Plan 2016-2030 Update completed by DOE. The plan is supposed to set the strategy for short, medium, and long-term goals for electrification in the country.

completed by DOE. The plan is supposed to set the strategy for short, medium, and long-term goals for electrification in the country. Two major power plants begin commercial operation: 414-megawatt San Gabriel natural gas power plant, and 97-megawatt Avion natural gas power plant.

Environment

41 metallic mines audited by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to ensure compliance with responsible mining standards. Of these, 10 were suspended, 20 were recommended for suspension, while 11 were given the passing rate.

audited by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to ensure compliance with responsible mining standards. Of these, 10 were suspended, 20 were recommended for suspension, while 11 were given the passing rate. DENR hotlines launched: #DENR or #3367 for landline and 0917-868-DENR or 0917-885-DENR for mobile.

Public works and highways

Hotline for citizens to report, ask, or make suggestions about any Department of Public Works and Highways project launched. Text hotline is 2920 while landline hotline is (02)165-02.

Weather

271 new weather stations installed by Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

installed by Department of Science and Technology (DOST). Zamboanga Doppler Weather Radar System installed by DOST

Social welfare

P9.1 million worth of relief assistance given to victims of natural disasters.

worth of relief assistance given to victims of natural disasters. P135.3 million worth of emergency shelter cash assistance provided to 27,052 households affected by Typhoon Lawin.

Tourism

Memorandum of Agreement for Philippines hosting of Miss Universe pageant signed by Department of Tourism and Miss Universe Organization.

signed by Department of Tourism and Miss Universe Organization. 11.65% increase in tourist arrivals as of October 2016.

Trade and industry

35.5% increase in investments registered with the Philippine Board of Investments from January to November 2016 compared to same period in 2015.

in investments registered with the Philippine Board of Investments from January to November 2016 compared to same period in 2015. Department of Trade and Industry, DILG, DICT sign Joint Memorandum Circular shortening processing of business permits to a maximum of 3 days.

Peace process

Executive Order creating Bangsamoro Transition Commission signed.

4 meetings held with Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

held with Moro Islamic Liberation Front. Suspension of warrant of arrest of Moro National Liberation Front chairman Nur Misuari for 6 months so he can participate in peace talks.

Peace talks with the National Democratic Front

Unilateral ceasefires of the military and New People's Army

Yolanda rehabilitation

49% or 3,965 out of 8,000 target Yolanda families transferred to resettlement sites in Tacloban.

Transparency, anti-corruption

Executive Order on Freedom of Information (FOI) signed.

Freedom of Information online portal launched by Presidential Communications Operations Office with 312 requests as of December 22, 2016.

as of December 22, 2016. 130 out of 185 (70%) of departments, agencies, and government-owned and controlled corporations create their own FOI manuals.

(70%) of departments, agencies, and government-owned and controlled corporations create their own FOI manuals. 8888 Citizen Complaints Hotline launched.

Here is the complete 2016 year-end report of the Duterte administration:

– Rappler.com