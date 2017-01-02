Special task group created to probe Leyte blast
TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines – Officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Eastern Visayas have created Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Hilongos, following the explosion that rocked Hilongos town in Leyte on December 28, injuring 32 individuals.
The task group is composed of PNP Regional Director in Eastern Visayas PCSupt Elmer Beltejar as the supervisor, PSSupt Allan Cuevillas as SITG Commander, and PSSupt Franco Simborio as assistant commander. Also included as members are the following police officials:
- Chief Inspector Bella Rentuaya
- PSupt Jojie Tabios
- PSSupt Arcadio Janor Jr
- PSupt Dominador Matalang
- PSupt Mario Abrenzosa
- PSupt Jose Melvin Tamaca
- Chief Inspector Alberto Renomeron Jr
- PSupt Carlo Centinaje
- SPO2 Angleo Del Pilar
- SPO4 Fortunato Colibao.
Lawyer Jerry Abiera, Regional Director of the National Bureau of Investigation in Region 8, and Captain Jay Dayap of the 802nd Brigade were also requested to assist Police Regional Office 8 in the investigation of the incident.
According to Beltejar, the task group was created to spearhead and coordinate the investigative efforts of the police for the speedy resolution and successful prosecution on the explosion incident that occurred in Hilongos, Leyte.
"It is the responsibility of the SITG to properly manage the case and ensure its resolution by applying the best investigative techniques and utilizing all its available resources," he said.
The PNP also encouraged the public to immediately report suspicious people and items, and to help provide information that will lead to the identification and arrest of suspects. – Rappler.com