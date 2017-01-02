Special task group created to probe Leyte blast

The task group will investigate the explosion that rocked Hilongos town in Leyte province on December 28, injuring 32 individuals

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines – Officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Eastern Visayas have created Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Hilongos, following the explosion that rocked Hilongos town in Leyte on December 28, injuring 32 individuals.

The task group is composed of PNP Regional Director in Eastern Visayas PCSupt Elmer Beltejar as the supervisor, PSSupt Allan Cuevillas as SITG Commander, and PSSupt Franco Simborio as assistant commander. Also included as members are the following police officials:

Chief Inspector Bella Rentuaya

PSupt Jojie Tabios

PSSupt Arcadio Janor Jr

PSupt Dominador Matalang

PSupt Mario Abrenzosa

PSupt Jose Melvin Tamaca

Chief Inspector Alberto Renomeron Jr

PSupt Carlo Centinaje

SPO2 Angleo Del Pilar

SPO4 Fortunato Colibao.

Lawyer Jerry Abiera, Regional Director of the National Bureau of Investigation in Region 8, and Captain Jay Dayap of the 802nd Brigade were also requested to assist Police Regional Office 8 in the investigation of the incident.

According to Beltejar, the task group was created to spearhead and coordinate the investigative efforts of the police for the speedy resolution and successful prosecution on the explosion incident that occurred in Hilongos, Leyte.

"It is the responsibility of the SITG to properly manage the case and ensure its resolution by applying the best investigative techniques and utilizing all its available resources," he said.

The PNP also encouraged the public to immediately report suspicious people and items, and to help provide information that will lead to the identification and arrest of suspects. – Rappler.com