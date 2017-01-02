Ex-Manila mayor Mel Lopez dies

The former Manila mayor dies after suffering a heart attack. He was 81.

MANILA, Philippines – Former Manila City mayor Gemiliano "Mel" Lopez Jr died Sunday, January 1. He was 81.

Radyo Inquirer, quoting the former mayor's son, said that Lopez died after suffering a heart attack while confined at the St Lukes Medical Center in Quezon City.

Lopez's remains will be brought to Tondo, Manila, before being buried at Heritage Park in Taguig City on Thursday.

Lopez was first appointed Manila mayor by then President Corazon Aquino in 1986. He was later elected to the post and served as the city's chief executive until 1992.

Prior to his appointment as city mayor, Lopez was an assemblyman from 1984 to 1968. He was also a Manila city councilor in the 1960s and was active in the opposition against the Marcos regime.

Since 2010, Lopez has been the chairman of the PNOC-Exploration Corp. He has also been chairman of Pacific Concrete Products, Incorporated, which operates several quarry areas and concrete manufacturing plants in the Philippines. – Rappler.com