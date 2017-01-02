China sends condolences to PH over Typhoon Nina victims

China is ready to provide emergency assistance, Chinese President Xi Jinping assures President Rodrigo Duterte

MANILA, Philippines – Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed his condolences to the Philippine government after Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) battered the northern part of the Philippines around Christmas time, causing casualties and extensive damage.

In a message to President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday, January 1, Xi said the Chinese people are concerned about the typhoon victims.