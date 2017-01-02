China sends condolences to PH over Typhoon Nina victims
MANILA, Philippines – Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed his condolences to the Philippine government after Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) battered the northern part of the Philippines around Christmas time, causing casualties and extensive damage.
In a message to President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday, January 1, Xi said the Chinese people are concerned about the typhoon victims.
"China and the Philippines are friendly neighbors, and the Chinese government and people are deeply worried about the Philippine people who have been hit and become homeless in the disaster," Xi said in his message released by the Chinese Embassy in Manila early Monday, January 2.
He added that China is ready to provide emergency assistance.
The typhoon left 6 people dead and 19 others missing. It affected over 1.5 million people or 326,632 families in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Region 5, and Region 8. Of this, over 1.1 million people or 246,586 families were displaced. The Department of Social Welfare and Development said 316,714 individuals, or 68,304 families, are staying in 657 evacuation centers.
The government has so far provided P92.8 million worth of assistance to typhoon victims. – Rappler.com