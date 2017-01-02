DOJ probes suspects in San Juan shabu raids

All 6 suspects are facing criminal charges after authorities recovered 890 kilos of shabu worth P3 million

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) will begin its preliminary investigation into the criminal charges filed against 6 suspects involved in a major drug bust operations in San Juan City on Tuesday, January 3.

The suspects – Chinese nationals Shi Gui Xiong alias "Xiong," Che Wen De aka "Jacky Tan," and Wu Li Yong alias David Go, as well as their alleged Filipino cohorts Abdullah Mahmod Jahmal, Salim Cocodao Arafat, and Basher Tawaki Jama – will be facing prosecutors at 10:30 am for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The 6 suspects were arrested following several raids in houses in Mangga Street, Barangay Little Baguio and Bonifacio Street in San Juan.

Charges were filed against them before the DOJ for the manufacture and sale of illegal drugs on December 27. Inquest proceedings were conducted before Assistant State Prosecutors Mary Jane Sytat and Ethel Rhea Suril.

The drug busts in San Juan City were part of a 4-month long operation led by the National Bureau of Investigation.

The operation, considered as the biggest so far under President Rodrigo Duterte’s term, led authorities to recover 890 kilos of shabu with a street valued pegged at around P3 million.

Assisted by their legal counsels, the suspects have all agreed to file their counter-affidavits during the prelimineray investigation. They, however, have waived their right to immediate resolution of charges for their immediate release. – Rappler.com