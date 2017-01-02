Local top drug personality killed in Tarlac police encounter

Three police officers sustained gunshot wounds in a firefight with suspected drug personality Enrico Magarde

MANILA, Philippines – A alleged local drug personality of La Union province was killed following an armed encounter with police authorities in Camiling town in Tarlac on Monday, January 2.

La Union police operatives were arresting Enrico Gil Magarde, who was carrying a Thompson machine gun, when a firefight ensued between them.

Magarde was killed while 3 police officers were wounded. Police Chief Inspector Bernard Pagaduan sustained a wound in the leg, Police Senior Inspector Juan Jayhat Maggay was shot in the abdomen and Police Officer II Ryan Ponce got wounded in the neck.

Pagaduan and Ponce were brought to Sto. Niño Camiling Hospital while Maggay was rushed to Jecson Hospital in Tarlac City.

The 50-year-old Magarde was suspected as the top 4 drug personality in La Union. Authorities said he is the right hand of the province’s alleged second top-ranking local drug personality, Salvador Marzan. – Rappler.com