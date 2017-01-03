Coast Guard convenes probe on sunken RORO vessel

M/V Atlantic Starlite was not carrying passengers nor cargo when it sank during the typhoon

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippien Coast Guard's Board of Marine Inquiry (BMI) convened on Tuesday, January 3, to investigate the sinking of a roll-on, roll-off (RORO) ship that sunk off Batangas at the height of Typhoon Nina (Nock-Ten) on December 26.

At least one crew member of M/V Starlite Atlantic was killed while 18 others remain missing a week after the incident.

BMI chairman Raul Belesario, commander of Coast Guard Station Batangas, said the inquiry will determine "circumstances, particularly the causal factors" that led to the sinking. It will not necessarily make conclusions about who is liable.

“The investigation is not geared toward who is liable, not for criminal charges," Belesario told reporters.

Belesario said they have one week to finish the probe. “We want to fast track it. If possible after a week there would be a result,” he said.

Only the crew of M/V Atlantic Starlite was onboard when it sank during the typhoon. It was not carrying passengers nor cargo.

It had a total 33 crewmen and only 14 were rescued as of this posting.

The body of the lone casualty, 21-year-old Lyka Banaynal, was found on the shores of nearby San Isidro, Batangas. The Philippine Coast Guard is still looking for the 18 missing crew. – Rappler.com

