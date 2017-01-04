UP Diliman reveals 3 nominees for chancellor

Nominees will present their vision papers in a forum on January 9

MANILA, Philippines – The Diliman campus of the University of the Philippines (UP) announced on Wednesday night, January 4, the names of the nominees for the position of chancellor.

UP Diliman posted the announcement on its Facebook page past 6 pm Wednesday.

The 3 nominees are incumbent UP Diliman chancellor Michael Tan, College of Engineering professor and former dean Aura Matias, and College of Mass Communication professor and former dean Rolando Tolentino.

UP Diliman is the flagship campus of the premier state university.

Tan has been serving as the constituent unit's chancellor since March 1, 2014. His 3-year term will end on February 28, 2017.

The 3 nominees will present their vision papers in a forum on Monday, January 9. A search committee will also interview each of them on January 10 to 11. – Jee Y. Geronimo/Rappler.com