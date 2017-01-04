15-year-old victim of 'stray bullet' dies

(UPDATED) Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial and DOH Bureau of Local Health Development Director Eric Tayag confirm the news

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Emelyn Villanueva, the 15-year-old victim of a reported stray bullet incident during New Year's Eve, was declared dead by Dr. Christian Perolina at 6:10 pm on Wednesday, January 4, at the Surgical Intensive Care Unit of the Jose Reyes Memorial Hospital in Manila.

Both Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial and DOH Bureau of Local Health Development Director Eric Tayag confirmed the news. Tayag earlier told reporters she would need "a miracle" to be saved from her injury.

The Philippine National Police (PNP), based on its initial investigation, said Villanueva was the victim of a shooting incident. Authorities said charges have been filed against the suspect in the incident, whose real name has yet to be mentioned as he is still being tracked down by authorities.

Ubial, speaking with DZMM, said Villanueva's cause of death remains a stray bullet case unless proven otherwise by the PNP.

This is the first reported fireworks-related death of the year. – Rappler.com