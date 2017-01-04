VLOG: Russian vessels, nakadaong sa Maynila

Russian vessels arrive in Manila – a sign of goodwill between the two countries

MANILA, Philippines – Two Russian Navy warships – anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs and sea tanker Boris Butoma docked at the South Harbor in Manila on January 3 for a 4-day goodwill visit. (READ: Russian warships to visit Manila)

Paterno Esmaquel files this video blog:

PATERNO ESMAQUEL, REPORTING: Nasa likod natin ngayon 'yung Russian vessel na Admiral Tributs. Nakadaong ito sa Pilipinas mula January 2 hanggang January 7. Kanina nag-press con dito si Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Igor Khovaev. Sinabi ni Ambassador Khovaev na pagpapakita raw ito ng magandang relasyon ng Pilipinas at Russia.

(Behind us is the Russian vessel Admiral Tributs. It is docked in the Philippines from January 2 to January 7. A while ago, Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Igor Khovaev held a press conference here. Ambassador Khovaev says the vessel shows the good relations between the Philippines and Russia.)

Binalaan din ni Ambassador Khovaev 'yung mga tinatawag niyang third party countries na 'wag nang makialam sa gumagandang relasyon ng Pilipinas at Russia.

(Ambassador Khovaev also warns so-called third-party countries not to interfere in the improving relations between the Philippines and Russia.)

IGOR KHOVAEV, RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR TO THE PHILIPPINES: We will not tolerate any attempt of any third country to interfere into the relations of our two sovereign states, the Philippines and Russia. We don’t interfere into your relations with your traditional partners, and your traditional partners should respect the interests of the Philippines and Russia.

Sabi rin ni Ambassador Khovaev, magiging isang malaking karangalan sa Russia kung bibisitahin ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang dalawang Russian vessels na nakadaong ngayon sa Maynila.

(Ambassador Khovaev says it will be a big honor for Russia if President Rodrigo Duterte visits the two Russian vessels now docked in Manila.)

Paterno Esmaquel, Rappler, Manila. – Rappler.com