ACTO files 'neglect of duty' complaint vs LTFRB officials

ACTO says the LTFRB is taking too long to act on its appeals, causing inconvenience to operators and the general commuting public

MANILA, Philippines – For failing to act on its appeals, the Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations (ACTO) filed on Thursday, January 5, a complaint against several officials of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for "gross neglect of duty."

In a 4-page complaint filed before the Office of the Ombudsman, ACTO Chairman Efren de Luna accused LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III as well as board members Ronaldo Corpus and Aileen Lourdes Lizada of "undue delay, inaction, and efficiency" that resulted in inconvenience among operators, drivers, and the commuting public.

ACTO also charged the LTFRB officials with violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, and violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Among the pending cases that ACTO claimed LTFRB sat on are the reversal of minimum jeepney fares to P7.50 filed in May 2016 and again in October 2016, and the petition to implement a rush hour rate for jeepneys in Metro Manila filed in March 2016.

"It is frustrating that the LTFRB would not take any action on the above cases concerning PUJ fares while it allows the Transport Network Companies (TNCs) such as Uber and Grab to unilaterally implement its own fare scheme enabling them to impose surge pricing and rush hour rate without having undergone the mandatory process under the Public Service Act," the complaint said.

ACTO also said there has been a severe delay in acting on jeepney operators' applications for dropping and substitution. A requirement for filing such an application is the surrender of jeepney plates to the LTFRB.

"Without a plate, they will have no source of income. The continued delay in acting upon these applications affects the living of these operators," said the group.

ACTO also wants the LTFRB officials preventively suspended.

LTFRB Chairman Delgra has not responded to Rappler's requests for comment as of posting. – Lian Buan/Rappler.com