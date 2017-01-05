Bus burned in Sarangani Province

The bus burned belongs to the Yellow Bus Line, and occurs at around 6:50 pm

MANILA, Philippines – According to the military, unidentified armed men burned a bus belonging to the Yellow Bus Line (YBL) at Sitio Linic, Brgy Nalus, in Kiamba town, Sarangani Province at approximately 6:50 pm of Thursday, January 5.

No additional details are currently available, though there is speculation the burning incident was retaliation by the Ansar al Khilafah Philippines (AKP) for the death of its leader Mohammad Jaafar Biwang Maguid, as well as the arrest of his live-in partner and two security escorts at Angel Beach Resort in Brgy Kitagas, Kiamba earlier today.

This is the 14th arson case in southeastern Mindanao.

It is also the fourth against the Yellow Bus Line since November 9, 2016. – Rappler.com