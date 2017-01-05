Rappler Talk: Umali on death penalty, Bilibid drug trade and justice Duterte-style

How will the House's justice committee thrive in the Duterte administration's iron-clad rule? Watch our interview with Umali live here on Rappler

BOOKMARK THIS PAGE TO WATCH THE INTERVIEW LIVE AT 6PM

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Reynaldo Umali, chairperson of the House of Representatives' justice committee.

The busy committee has its hands full with upcoming debates on the passage of the death penalty into law, more than a decade after former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo junked it. For months, the justice committee held marathon hearings on the alleged illegal drug trade in state penitentiary New Bilibid Prison.

How will the House's justice committee thrive in the Duterte administration's iron-clad rule? Watch our interview with Umali live here on Rappler. – Rappler.com