Son of chief counsel Panelo dies

Carlo Panelo, son of Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, was 27

MANILA, Philippines – The 27-year-old son of Chief Presidential Counsel Salvador Panelo has died from complications of a heart ailment.

"Our beloved son Salvador Carlo Panelo III has joined our Maker. He was 27 years old. Please pray for the repose of his soul," Panelo said on Friday, January 6.

Carlo, as Panelo called his son, had Down Syndrome and a congested heart.

People with such a condition typically pass away before they reach the age 15. Panelo said he is grateful for the extra years they were able to spend with Carlo.

"We are thankful God gave us a bonus of 12 years to be with him," said Panelo.

The lawyer, described his son as "lovable, playful, and sweet."

"We spent beautiful moments together. He was our Boss, he dominated all of us. What he wanted, he got. When he said, 'No,' he meant no. He will forever remain in our hearts," said Panelo.

Living with Down Syndrome

The lawyer spoke about the joys and travails of raising a special child.

Carlo, who studied at Cupertino, a school for special children, shared his father's love for clothes and impeccable hygiene.

"He was very choosy with his clothes. For years, he would take a bath 3 times a day. He was always mabango (fragrant)," recalled his father.

Carlo was always one to make up his mind about things and stuck to his decision stubbornly, the lawyer said.

Panelo recalled the times Carlo formed an opinion about Philippine presidents, including Duterte.

"He spares no one if he feels like being unfriendly. He growled at two former Presidents, Erap (Joseph Estrada) and GMA (Gloria Macapagal Arroyo). He did it too to PRRD [President Rodrigo Duterte] when the latter went to our townhouse when he was still a candidate," said Panelo.

There was also a time Carlo refused to board a plane bound for the United States when the family was already in Japan for a layover.

Panelo stayed behind with Carlo at the Narita Airport as the rest of their family boarded the plane.

They spent 10 days in Japan because Carlo refused to ride a plane. He only agreed when the rest of the family returned to Narita from the US but even this took "strategic planning to lure him to the plane," said Panelo.

Carlo's wake at the Cosmopolitan Memorial Chapels in Quezon City will be from January 6 to 10. – Rappler.com