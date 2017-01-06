83% of Filipinos trust, approve of Duterte – Pulse Asia

President Rodrigo Duterte sustains his high ratings in the face of some controversies

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte continued to enjoy big majority approval and trust among Filipinos even after the controversial hero's burial for former president Ferdinand Marcos and the resignation of Vice President Leni Robredo from the Cabinet.

These were the findings of a Pulse Asia survey conducted from December 1 to 6, 2016, released to media on Friday, January 6.

It found that 83% of respondents trust Duterte and the same percentage approved of his performance.

The poll was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults nationwide and has a +/-3 margin of error (+/-6 margin of error on subnational level).

The President's December approval and trust ratings are "virtually the same" as his ratings in September, when he obtained 86% ratings in both categories.

Duterte kept his high ratings after a series of major shake-ups including the Marcos burial which drew thousands to protest in the streets, and the resignation of Robredo as his housing chief after he barred her from Cabinet meetings.

The survey was also conducted around the time the Senate and the National Bureau of Investigation probed the killing of Albuera mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr in a Leyte jail.

On the week the survey was conducted, Duterte admitted he had ordered the reinstatement of the police official who led the operation where Espinosa was killed.

Despite these events, the disapproval and distrust ratings of Duterte remained at single digits. Only 5% of respondents disapprove of the President while only 4% distrust him.

Thirteen percent, meanwhile, are undecided about their approval of, and trust in him.

Among socioeconomic classes, the President suffered a noticeable erosion in his trust and approval ratings among affluent Filipinos. The survey found that Class ABC had given the President the lowest approval rating (69%) and trust rating (72%) – both 13 percentage points lower than in September.

Among geographical locations, Mindanaoans trust and approve of Duterte the most. Respondents from the region gave him his highest approval and trust ratings in the survey, 91% and 92%, respectively. – Rappler.com