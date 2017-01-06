Security measures ready for Cagayan de Oro's Traslacion

The Philippine National Police-10 (PNP-10) is coordinating with the city government and other law enforcement agencies to ensure the annual feast goes smoothly

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – The regional office of the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Thursday, January 5, it has already made preparations ahead of the Feast of the Black Nazarene, set for next week.

“It’s all systems go for the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Jan. 8 and 9,” Chief Supt. Agripino Javier said after attending a security coordination conference held Thursday afternoon.

Javier said the Philippine National Police-10 (PNP-10) is coordinating with the city government and other law enforcement agencies to ensure the annual feast goes smoothly.

“We will be mobilizing over 800 PNP personnel in key areas and public assistance centers to provide security to the two-day religious activity,” he said.

Javier said the PNP partnered with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard in providing security for the devotees who will participate in the procession or the “Traslacion” around the city’s downtown area.

“All possible countermeasures to eliminate reported threats to public safety are being undertaken by joint security forces. Our EOD-K9 teams from the PNP, AFP and Philippine Coast Guard will be utilized. Covert security and intelligence operations were already stepped up,” said Supt. Surki Sereñas, PNP-10 spokesperson. – Rappler.com