LTFRB explains suspension of P2P bus service

LTFRB asks for the 'understanding' of users of the bus service, and assures them that it will be restored once Froelich complies with the requirements

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Friday, January 6, explained that it had to temporarily suspend the point-to-point (P2P) bus service because the provisional authority granted to its operator has lapsed.

"Please be informed that the Provisional Authority of Froehlich has expired," the LTFRB said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

"Thus, to protect the riding public, LTFRB temporarily suspended its operations, effective immediately," it added.

In a post on the P2P Premium Bus Service Facebook page on Friday, January 6, the operator said the suspension covered "P2P services from SM North, Trinoma, Eton Centris, SM Megamall and Glorietta 5 until further notice."

In its statement, the LTFRB sought the "understanding" of P2P patrons and assured them that the bus service will be restored once Froelich complies with the requirements.

"To the affected P2P riders and patrons, LTFRB most respectfully requests your kind understanding....Rest assured of LTFRB’s immediate release of its decision granting Froehlich's Certificate of Public Convenience upon their compliance," it said.

It appealed to Forelich "to immediately submit its proof of payment, as validated by the concerned bank, of their 2015 Income Tax." – Rappler.com

