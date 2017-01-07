IN PHOTOS: Duterte visits wake of Panelo's son, cop killed in anti-drug war

The President goes from Cavite to Quezon City to visit the wake of his chief legal counsel's son and that of a policeman who dies implementing Duterte's anti-drug campaign

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte took time late Friday, January 6, to visit the wake of the son of his chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo, Salvador Carlo Panelo III.

Duterte arrived a few minutes before midnight on Friday at the wake held at the Cosmopolitan Memorial Chapels in Quezon City.

After a few minutes of silence in front of Carlo's photo, Duterte spoke with guests at the wake. In photos, he can be seen speaking with Panelo.

The chief legal counsel previously said Duterte had met his son during the 2016 campaign season when the then-candidate visited the Panelo home.

Carlo, who had Down Syndrome, passed away at the age of 27 due to heart ailments associated with a congested heart.

Carlo's wake was the second wake Duterte visited that day. A few hours before, he was in Tanza, Cavite to attend the wake of Police Officer 1 Enrico Domingo.

The 38-year-old policeman was supposedly killed during an anti-drug operation on January 4 during which one of the suspects allegedly fired their guns at law enforcers.

Duterte gave Domingo's family financial assistance, educational plans for his children, and promised his widow assistance in finding a job.

With the President were Philippine National Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa and Special Assistant to the President Secretary Christopher Go.

– Pia Ranada/Rappler.com