Free rides on Jan 8-9 as P2P buses resume services

Point-to-point buses are set to resume regular operations on Tuesday, January 10

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila commuters can once again avail of the services of the point-to-point buses after the P2P Premium Bus System reached an agreement with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

In a Facebook post on Saturday, January 7, P2P Premium Bus System said it will be giving free rides from Sunday to Monday, January 8 to 9, before resuming regular operations on Tuesday, January 10.

The LTFRB suspended the P2P bus services after the DOTr started probing a video showing a P2P bus without license plates.

The LTFRB said the provisional authority granted to P2P bus services operator Chris Bauer, chief executive officer of Froehlich Tours, had lapsed.

But the bus service company said transport officials have allowed them to resume operations as long as they complete certain requirements by Monday morning.

“After a lengthy conversation with LTFRB and DOTr, the problem of a missing tax payment validation for our 2015 ITR could be resolved and we agreed with LTFRB to fully cooperate on their requirements by Monday morning,” said a post on the P2P Premium Bus System Facebook page.

“Since our CEO gave a promise for the time we will resume services, the rides during SUNDAY Mall Hopping Service (Jan. 8, 2017) and the complete service on MONDAY (Jan. 9, 2017) are FREE OF CHARGE. We agreed with DOTr and LTFRB to offer our patrons a 2 days free service before we resume our services with the new schedules for 2017 by Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2017),” the Facebook post further read.

The P2P Premium Bus System also apologized to its patrons for any inconveniences caused by its recent suspension.

Point-to-point buses carry passengers from one specific point to another without any stops. Buses depart on time based on a fixed schedule, whether or not the vehicles are full. – Rappler.com