UK to nationals: 'Take care' amid Nazareno threat

MANILA, Philippines – The United Kingdom advised its citizens to "take particular care" after Philippine Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno warned of possible terror threats during the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Monday, January 9.

In an updated travel advisory on the Philippines, the British government said: "The Philippine Ministry of Interior has received information on possible terror threats to the procession of the Black Nazarene, which will take place in Manila and other places on 9 January 2017; road closures are likely in Manila; you should take particular care in crowded areas and follow the advice of the local authorities."

The UK updated its travel advisory on Friday, January 6.

Sueno earlier said the terrorist Maute Group, as well as the Abu Sayyaf Group, might target the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Monday.

Like the UK, Canada also advised its nationals to "exercise caution" during Monday's feast.

Canada, however, did not mention the possible terror threat cited by Sueno.

It also described the Feast of the Black Nazarene as "normally peaceful."

In a tweet on Friday, January 6, the Canadian embassy in the Philippines said: "The annual procession of the Black Nazarene will be held on January 9, 2017 in the city of Manila. Millions of people are expected to gather for the procession. Although the event is normally peaceful, if you plan on attending please exercise caution and expect heavy traffic in the area."

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Manila announced that it will be closed on Monday. This is because the city of Manila declared a city-wide holiday on the Feast of the Black Nazarene. – Rapper.com