PANOORIN: Mga deboto ng Nazareno, naaalarma sa giyera kontra droga
MANILA, Philippines – Ngayong Pista ng Nazareno, maraming deboto ang nawalan na ng kamag-anak o kaibigan sa giyera kontra droga. Ano ang tingin ng mga deboto sa kabi-kabilang patayan sa Pilipinas ngayon? May ulat si Paterno Esmaquel.
(For this year's Feast of the Black Nazarene, many devotees have already lost friends or relatives in the war on drugs. What do devotees think of the spate of killings in the Philippines today? Paterno Esmaquel reports.)
– video by Franz Lopez/Rappler.com