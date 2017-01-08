Jinggoy complains of pain in left knee, wants hospital visit anew

The pain in his left knee has been persistent despite rest and medication over the holidays, the detained senator's motion says

MANILA, Philippines – Detained Senator Jinggoy Estrada filed an urgent motion before Sandiganbayan to be allowed to undergo medical tests at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City.

In a motion submitted to the anti-graft court’s Fifth Division on Friday, January 6, Estrada cited pain in his left knee and requested to have X-ray and MRI tests taken at the private hospital in his hometown.

It is the same hospital where he has had checkups thrice: for therapy sessions for shoulder pain in November 2014, again for shoulder pain in April 2015, and “light headedness and acid refluxes” in August 2015.

This time, Estrada’s motion said, pain in his left knee worsens when getting up after sitting. He was seen by Cardinal Santos’ Dr. Jose Syquia inside his detention cell at the PNP Custodial Center just before New Year and noted that he might have a patello femoral pain syndrome.

The senator appealed to undergo tests as soon as possible and said he will shoulder the expenses of his escort and security detail.

The last time that Estrada was let out of his cell was last May when Sandiganbayan approved his motion to cast his vote for the national elections from his local precinct in San Juan.

All in all, the Fifth Division had approved his requests for time-out from detention 6 times. (READ: Let out of detention? Is the Sandiganbayan consistent?)

Here is a list of his furlough requests so far:

October 2014

To visit the cemetery for All Saint’s Day

Decision: DENIED

November 2014

To undergo therapy sessions for shoulder pain at the Cardinal Santos Hospital

Decision: GRANTED

December 2014

To spend the holidays with his family in San Juan

Decision: DENIED

February 2015

To attend mass at his San Juan church for his birthday

Decision: DENIED

March 2015

To attend son Julian’s graduation

Decision: GRANTED

April 2015

To have checkup at Cardinal Santos for painful shoulder

Decision: GRANTED

May 2015

To attend mother Loi’s birthday

Decision: DENIED

July 2015

To visit ailing mother-in-law in hospital

Decision: GRANTED

August 2015

To have checkup at Cardinal Santos for light headedness and acid refluxes

Decision: GRANTED

January 2016

To attend German “Kuya Germs” Moreno’s wake

Decision: DENIED

May 2016

To vote in the elections

Decision: GRANTED

May 2016

To attend last office days in Senate

Decision: DENIED

May 2016

To attend daughter Janella’s Miting de Avance as vice mayoral candidate in San Juan

Decision: DENIED

June 2016

To attend mother Loi’s birthday

Decision: DENIED

The senator is detained for plunder and graft charges for allegedly receiving kickbacks from his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) in an intricate scheme now known as the pork barrel scam. (READ: Pork Tales) – Rappler.com