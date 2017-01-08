Jinggoy complains of pain in left knee, wants hospital visit anew
MANILA, Philippines – Detained Senator Jinggoy Estrada filed an urgent motion before Sandiganbayan to be allowed to undergo medical tests at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City.
In a motion submitted to the anti-graft court’s Fifth Division on Friday, January 6, Estrada cited pain in his left knee and requested to have X-ray and MRI tests taken at the private hospital in his hometown.
It is the same hospital where he has had checkups thrice: for therapy sessions for shoulder pain in November 2014, again for shoulder pain in April 2015, and “light headedness and acid refluxes” in August 2015.
This time, Estrada’s motion said, pain in his left knee worsens when getting up after sitting. He was seen by Cardinal Santos’ Dr. Jose Syquia inside his detention cell at the PNP Custodial Center just before New Year and noted that he might have a patello femoral pain syndrome.
The senator appealed to undergo tests as soon as possible and said he will shoulder the expenses of his escort and security detail.
The last time that Estrada was let out of his cell was last May when Sandiganbayan approved his motion to cast his vote for the national elections from his local precinct in San Juan.
All in all, the Fifth Division had approved his requests for time-out from detention 6 times. (READ: Let out of detention? Is the Sandiganbayan consistent?)
Here is a list of his furlough requests so far:
October 2014
To visit the cemetery for All Saint’s Day
Decision: DENIED
November 2014
To undergo therapy sessions for shoulder pain at the Cardinal Santos Hospital
Decision: GRANTED
December 2014
To spend the holidays with his family in San Juan
Decision: DENIED
February 2015
To attend mass at his San Juan church for his birthday
Decision: DENIED
March 2015
To attend son Julian’s graduation
Decision: GRANTED
April 2015
To have checkup at Cardinal Santos for painful shoulder
Decision: GRANTED
May 2015
To attend mother Loi’s birthday
Decision: DENIED
July 2015
To visit ailing mother-in-law in hospital
Decision: GRANTED
August 2015
To have checkup at Cardinal Santos for light headedness and acid refluxes
Decision: GRANTED
January 2016
To attend German “Kuya Germs” Moreno’s wake
Decision: DENIED
May 2016
To vote in the elections
Decision: GRANTED
May 2016
To attend last office days in Senate
Decision: DENIED
May 2016
To attend daughter Janella’s Miting de Avance as vice mayoral candidate in San Juan
Decision: DENIED
June 2016
To attend mother Loi’s birthday
Decision: DENIED
The senator is detained for plunder and graft charges for allegedly receiving kickbacks from his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) in an intricate scheme now known as the pork barrel scam. (READ: Pork Tales) – Rappler.com