Cops kill foreign terrorist, Tokboy's 'partner'

The Philippine police will continue pursuit operations against foreign terrorists who have joined local terror group Ansar Khalifa Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Two were killed in a follow-up police operation against local terror group Ansar Khalifa Philippines (AKP) Saturday morning, January 7, in barangay Daliao of Sarangani's Maasim town.

Security officials identified them as foreign terrorist Abu Naila and a woman named Kadija. The 2 reportedly resisted arrest. Cops fired at them when they attempted to throw a rifle grenade.

Naila's nationality and affiliation are yet to be ascertained, but he is only one of several foreign terrorists believed to have joined the local terror group that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS). (READ: ISIS' global ambitions and plans for Southeast Asia)

Kadija is suspected be one of the live-in partners of AKP's slain leader Mohammad Jaafar Maguid or "Tokboy." (READ: Top leader of pro-ISIS PH terror group killed)

Police said they will continue pursuit operations against foreign terrorists who have joined AKP in Sarangani.

Security officials claim AKP has no direct links with the foreign terrorist organization, but the group has confirmed links with Indonesian terrorist group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI).

"Tokboy was trained by key JI leaders, including Malaysian Zulkifli bin Hir, better known as Marwan, the high profile target of the Mamasapano tragedy that derailed the peace talks," wrote Rappler executive editor Maria Ressa. (READ: Marwan's ties that bind: From family to global terrorism)

"AKP under Tokboy has a direct link to Indonesian groups, especially MIT, Mujihidin Indonesia Timur, led by an Indonesian who trained in the Philippines, Santoso," Ressa added.

AKP is also believed to be behind threats against the November 2015 APEC Summit in Manila, which was spread by ISIS propaganda sites. – Rappler.com