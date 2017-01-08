Duterte 'satisfied' with Nazareno security preps

Communications Assistant Secretary Ana Maria Paz Banaag says the President remains wary of any terrorist attack, but trusts law enforcement agencies can keep devotees safe

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang said President Rodrigo Duterte is "satisfied" with how law enforcement agencies are preparing to keep devotees safe as they join the annual Traslacion procession on Monday, January 9.

This was revealed by Communications Assistant Secretary Ana Maria Paz Banaag in a dzBB interview on Sunday, January 8. But she said Duterte remains wary of possible attacks by terrorist groups.

"Well, yes, the President is satisfied and he knows if there is something that worries him, it would be the threat of the retaliation from terrorist groups," said Banaag.

She added, however, that Duterte knows the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and local government units are "doing their best to make sure that any threat, any attempt of untoward incident, would not push through."

The Feast of the Black Nazarene is held on January 9 each year, with around 8 million devotees expected to flock to Rizal Park in Manila City to touch or see a 17th-century mulatto image of Jesus Christ in a procession called the Traslacion. (PANOORIN: Mga deboto ng Nazareno, naaalarma sa giyera kontra droga)

Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno earlier warned that the terrorist Maute Group and the Abu Sayyaf Group might target the Feast of the Black Nazarene. Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella then urged devotees to "look out for one another" during the procession.

Limitations on security

In the same interview, Banaag said the government is not like God who can completely ensure everyone’s safety. But she also reiterated that authorities would do their best to protect the devotees.

"You know, hindi naman tayo Diyos para lahat ay covered natin o kaya natin protektahan. Iyong gagawin lahat hindi lang best efforts but to truly work on keeping our kababayans safe during the procession," said Banaag.

(You know, we are not like God for us to be able to cover or protect everyone. What we will be doing will not just be our best efforts but to truly work on keeping our countrymen safe during the procession.)

"[The PNP and AFP] have made preparations, they have made measures, procedures in order to protect ang ating mga kababayan (our countrymen)," she added.

The AFP said in a statement on Sunday that devotees "should not be cowed" by reports of possible terrorist attacks "as that will fulfill the desires of terrorists."

"The Faithful are assured that the security forces have prepared for and implemented the security measures they have laid out for the Believers who will flock to the venues of the 'Pahalik' and the Traslacion," the AFP said.

"They should trust that their security forces are out there, among them, and looking over them in the entire period," added the AFP, urging the public to cooperate with the authorities.

"Be the additional eyes, ears, and force multiplier to further augment the already beefed up number of military and police personnel by observing people acting suspiciously; or packs left unattended; or other attendees violating established norms. These should be reported immediately to the nearest uniformed security forces," said the AFP.

The PNP said it would be deploying 5,700 law enforcers for the event.

Zero waste advocacy group EcoWaste Coalition also reminded devotees that Rizal Park is a non-smoking and littering zone. – Rappler.com