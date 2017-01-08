Parts of Pasig River closed ahead of Black Nazarene feast

Boats are barred from parts of the river near Malacañang Palace until early Tuesday morning, January 10

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of the Pasig River near Malacañang Palace were closed to boats on Sunday, January 8, ahead of the celebration of the Black Nazarene feast in the city of Manila.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) did this as part of security measures ahead of the religious event, which is expected to attract millions of devotees from all over the country.

The restricted portion near President Rodrigo Duterte's official workplace and residence was shut down to boats noontime on Sunday, January 8, and will be reopened at 6 am on Tuesday, January 10.

Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno earlier said law enforcement personnel would be placed on "full alert" following intelligence reports that terror groups may launch an attack during the Traslacion.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is imposing a 48-hour gun ban in the city of Manila before, during, and after the feast. – Rappler.com