Davao's 4,000 cops to secure ASEAN 2017 launch, Miss U pageant

Davao City gets ready to host 2 big events next week

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The local police here on Monday, January 9, deployed 4,000 personnel to secure areas where two big events will be held: the January 15 launch of ASEAN 2017 and the January 19 activities for the Miss Universe 2016 pageant.

Police regional command spokesperson Chief Inspector Andrea Dela Cerna said they initially deployed 1,000 policemen but augmented the forces with additional 3,000 personnel from the Regional Public Safety Battalion.

Dela Cerna said the cops will secure the SMX Convention Center at SM Lanang Premier and other areas where the activities will be held.

Japan Prime Minsiter Shinzo Abe is expected to visit Davao City on the week of the launch of the Philippines' hosting of the Asean 2017 Summit.

On the other hand, 40 of the 86 Miss Universe contestants are scheduled to visit the city, one of the ancillary event venues in the international competition.

On January 19, the contestants are scheduled to visit the city's landmarks, which include the Philippine Eagle Center in Barangay Malagos, Baguio District and the Eden Nature Park and Resort in Barangay Eden, Toril District.

A cultural fashion show will follow later that day at the SMX Convention Center in this city.

The Miss Universe pageant crowning ceremony will be held on January 30 in Pasay City. – With reports from Editha Z. Caduaya/Rappler.com