LIST: Duterte appointees who took their oath on January 9, 2017

Among those who take their oath in the presence of President Rodrigo Duterte are new MTRCB board member Mocha Uson and new LRTA administrator Reynaldo Berroya

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte administered the oath of office of over 200 new government officials on Monday, January 9, among them blogger Mocha Uson as board member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) and new Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) Administrator Reynaldo Berroya.

Other key officials who took their oath are National Food Authority (NFA) Administrator Jason Laurenzo Yazar Aquino, Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) Administrator Avelino Andal, and Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Bernelito Fernandez.

A former Davao City administrator, Wendel Avisado, took his oath as Presidential Assistant. So did former Davao City vice mayor Luis Bonguyan who became a member of the board of directors of the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP).

Jose Gabriel "Pompee" La Viña, who was active in the Duterte campaign's social media operations, was sworn in as member of the Social Security System (SSS), representing the Employers' Group.

Former Kabataan Party-List representative Terry Ridon was sworn in as Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) chairman.

List of appointees:

Michael Dalumpines, chairman, Asian Productivity Organization Production Unit Incorporated

Emmanuel Diwa Pineda, chairman and administrator, Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan

Bases Conversion and Development Authority

Jimlani Yusop, member of board of directors

Romeo Poquiz, member of board of directors

Cebu Ports Commission, Cebu Ports Authority

Allan Alfon, commissioner

Vincent Franco Frasco, commissioner

Joselito Pedaria, commissioner

Jose Mario Elino Tan, commissioner

Angelo Verdan, general manager

Clark Development Corporation

Noel Manankil, member of board of directors

Edwin Rodriguez, member of board of directors

Francisco Villaroman, member of board of directors

Nestor Ingalla Villaroman Jr, member of board of directors

Marilyn Mabale, member, Dairy Industry Board, National Dairy Authority

Development Bank of the Philippines

Miguel Abaya, member of board of directors

Luis Bonguyan, member of board of directors

Emmanuel Galicia, member of board of directors

Rolando Metin, member of board of directors

Vicente Pelagio Angala, COO, Duty Free Philippines Corporation

Government Service Insurance System

Jocelyn Cabreza, member

Nina Ricci Chiongbian, member

Jonathan de la Cruz, member

Alan Rio Luga, member

Wilfredo Maldia, member

Anthony Sasin, member

Allan Garcia, member of board of directors, John Hay Management Corporation

Land Bank of the Philippines

Alex Buenaventura, member of board of directors

Virgilio Robes, member of board of directors

Reynaldo Berroya, administrator, Light Rail Transit Authority

Mactan-Cebu International Airport

Deolito Alvarez, member of board of directors

Steve Dicdican, general manager

Julius Neri Jr, member of board of directors

Annabel Pulvera-Page, member of board of directors

Manila International Airport Authority

Eddie Monreal, general manager

Leoncio Dakila Nakpil II, member of board of directors

National Electrification Administration

Agustin Maddatu, member of board of administrators

Edgardo Masongsong, administrator

Jason Laurenzo Aquino, administrator, National Food Authority

Julieta Lacza, People's Television Network Incorporated

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation

Gabriel Claudio, member of board of directors

Reynaldo Concordia, member of board of directors

Andrea Domingo, chairperson and CEO, member of board of directors

Alfredo Lim, president and COO, member of board of directors

Carmen Pedrosa, member of board of directors

Marlon Balite, member of board of directors, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office

Philippine Coconut Authority

Avelino Andal, administrator, CEO

Alan Po Tanjuakio, member of governing board

Glen Pangapalan, member of board of directors, Philippine Fisheries Development Authority

Dennis AB Funa, commissioner, Philippine Insurance Commission

Philippine National Oil Company

Marvel Chiu Clavecilla, member of board of directors

Bruce Sato Concepcion, member of board of directors

Reuben Simon Lista, president and CEO

Philippine Ports Authority

Elmer Nonnatus Cadano, assistant general manager

Constante Fariñas Jr, assistant general manager

Hector Miole, assistant general manager

Philippine Postal Savings Bank

Pelagio Paguican, member of board of directors

Dic Togonon, member of board of directors

Philippine Postal Corporation

Cristina Caringal, member of board of directors

Norman Fulgencio, member of board of directors

Joel Otarra, postmaster general

Ridgway Maraja Tanjili, member of board of directors

Philippine Reclamation Authority

Alberto Agra, chairman

Janilo Rubiato, general manager

Ulysses Sevilla, member of board of directors

Bienvenido Ko Chy, member of board of trustees, Philippine Retirement Authority

Poro Point Management Corporation

Warlito Guerra, member of board of directors

Sherwin Smith Rigor, chairman

Social Security System

Arthur Amansec, member of board of directors

Emmaneul Dooc, president and CEO

Gonzalo Duque, member of board of directors

Jose Gabriel La Viña, member of board of directors

Anita Bumpus Quitain, member, Social Security Commission

Diana Pardo-Aguilar, member of board of directors

Michael Regino, member, Social Security Commission

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority

Benny Diaz Antiporda, member of board of directors

Maria Cecilia Bobadilla Bitare, member of board of directors

Wilma Eisma, administrator

Tomas Lahom III, member of board of directors

Stefani Creer Saño, member of board of directors

Sugar Regulatory Administration

Rolando Beltran, member of Sugar Board

Anna Rosario Paner, member of Sugar Board, CEO, administrator

Hermenegildo Ratcliffe Serafica, member

United Coconut Planters Bank

David Corpin, member of board of directors

John Llamas, member of board of directors

Filemon Cimafranca, member of board of directors

Office of the President

Wendel Avisado, Presidential Assistant I

Evelyn dela Cruz Cruzada, Deputy Executive Director, Performance and Projects Management Office, Office of the Cabinet Secretary

Pelagio Samson, director, Philippine Center on Transnational Crime

Jonas George Soriano, Deputy Executive Director, Performance and Projects Management Office, Office of the Cabinet Secretary

Anselmo Simeon Patron Pinili, Special Envoy to Transnational Crime

Wilson Victorio, Undersecretary

Benjamin Reyes, Chairperson and Member, Dangerous Drugs Board



Wilfredo Roldan, Executive Director, Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority

Eddie Tamondong, Member, Board of Directors, Manila Economic and Cultural Office

Frisco San Juan Jr, Deputy Chairman with the rank of Undersecretary, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority

Movie and Television Review and Classification Board

Raymond Aquino, Member of the Board

Catherine Cabuga, Memberof the Board

Maria Cristina Golez Canlas Concordia, Member of the Board

Nathaniel Joseph de Mesa, Member of the Board

Cherry Anne Espion, Member of the Board

Maria Consoliza Laguardia, Member of the Board

Alexis Lumbatan, Member of the Board

Alfonso Mendoza, Member of the Board

Federico Moreno, Member of the Board

Evelyn Quinsay, Member of the Board

Pablo Reyes IV, Member of the Board

Elizabeth Siguion-Reyna, Member of the Board

Roland Tolentino, Member of the Board

Mocha Uson, Member of the Board

Maria Corazon Tan, Deputy Director General, National Anti-Poverty Commission

Rufino Lopez Jr, Deputy Director General, National Security Council



Dickson Hermoso, Assistant Secretary, Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process

Allan Guisihan, Executive Director, Philippine Center on Transnational Crime, Office of the President

Philippine Commission on Women

Rowena Burden, Member, representing the Science and Health Sector

Cristita Triunfante, Member, representing the Education or Academe Sector

Jesus Fajardo, Deputy Director General, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency

Philippine Sports Commission



Arnold Agustin, Commissioner

Ramon Fernandez, Commissioner

Celia Kiram, Commissioner

Charles Raymond Maxey, Commissioner

William Ramirez, Chairperson

Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor

Joan Lagunda, Commissioner

Terry Ridon, Chairperson

Rey Bulay, Commissioner, Presidential Commission on Good Government

Antonio Gallardo, Undersecretary, Presidential Legislative Liaison Office, Office of the President

Rebecca Jayme Calzado, Deputy Director General, Technical Education and Skills Devolopment Authority

University of the Philippines



Frederick Mikhail Farolan, Member, Board of Regents

Angelo Jimenez, Member, Board of Regents

Francis Laurel, Member, Board of Regents

Department of Agriculture



Hansel Didulo, Assistant Secretary

Enrico Garzon Jr, Assistant Secretary

Federico Laciste Jr, Assistant Secretary

Lerey Panes, Assistant Secretary

Francisco Villano Jr, Assistant Secretary

GH Sanidad Ambat, Assistant Secretary, Department of Education



Department of Energy



Redentor Delola, Assistant Secretary

Gerardo Erguiza Jr, Assistant Secretary

Jose Layug Jr, Chairman, National Renewable Energy

Emilio Aquino, Commissioner, Securities and Exchange Commission, Department of Finance



Department of Health



Ma. Carolina Taiño, Assistant Secretary

Mario Villaverde, Undersecretary

Department of Information and Communications Technology

Allan Cabanlong, Assistant Secretary

Carlos Mayorico Caliwara, Assistant Secretary

Alan Silor, Assistant Secretary

Department of the Interior and Local Government



Jesus Hinlo Jr, Undersecretary

Hamid Koah Ladjakahal, Assistant Secretary

Emily Padilla, Undersecretary

Alfegar Triambolo, Inspector General

Department of Justice



Cheryl Daytec-Yañgot, Assistant Secretary

Jose Joel Egco, Executive Director, Committee on Media Killings

Deo Marco,Undersecretary

Moslemen Macarambon Sr, Assistant Secretary

Victor Sepulvida, Prosecutor General

Danilo Yang, Prosecutor V (Provincial Prosecutor), Office of the Provincial Prosecutor, Nueva Ecija

Department of Labor and Employment

Dominador Medroso Jr, Commissioner, National Labor Relations Commission

Elbert Restauro, Commissioner, National Labor Relations Commission

Department of National Defense

Ernesto Carolina, Undersecretary

Cardozo Luna, Undersecretary

Rodolfo Demosthenes Santillan, Deputy Administrator III

Teodoro Cirilo Torralba III, Assistant Secretary

Luisito Clavano, Executive Director, Road Board, Department of Public Works and Highways



Penelope Belmonte, Executive Director, National Parks Development Committee

Department of Tourism

Reynaldo Ching, Assistant Secretary

Falconi Millar, Undersecretary

Cesar Montano, Chief Operating Officer, Tourism Promotions Board

Department of Trade and Industry

Rafaelita Aldaba, Assistant Secretary

Rowel Barba, Undersecretary

Arturo Boncato Jr, Assistant Secretary

Ruth Castelo, Undersecretary

Ameenah Fajardo, Assistant Secretary

Teodoro Pascua, Undersecretary

Ernesto Perez, Assistant Secretary

Anna Maria Robeniol, Assistant Secretary

Ceferino Rodolfo, Undersecretary

Nora Terrado, Undersecretary

Department of Transportation

Raul Canon Jr, assistant secretary, CAAP

Cesar Chavez, assistant secretary

Ronaldo Corpus, member, LTFRB

Donaldo Mendoza, assistant director general II, CAAP

Airene Robinson, assistant secretary, CAAP

Jim Sydiongco, director general, CAAP

Manuel Antonio Tamayo, deputy director general, CAAP

National Economic and Development Authority

Carlos Bernardo Abad Santos, assistant director-general

Ernesto Albano, commissioner

Jose Chaves Alvarez, chairperson

Jose Miguel Ruiz dela Rosa, deputy director-general

Marilou Mendoza, chairperson

Adoracion Navarro, deputy general

Eleazar Ricote, deputy executive director V

Mercedita Sombilla, assistant director-general

Presidential Communications Operations Office

Harold Clavite, director VI, Philippine Information Agency

Feducia Mia Lucas, assistant secretary

Omar Alexander Romero, director V

Gregorio Angelo Villar, director V

Judiciary

Milagros Addun-Acacio, judge, Municipal Trial Court, Branch 2, Lal-o, Cagayan

Concepcion Alcayaga-Macabita, judge, 8th Municipal Circuit Trial Court, Alcala-Bautista, Pangasinan

Coleen Bautista Palapus, judge, 3rd Municipal Trial Court, Allacapan-Lasam, Cagayan

Khristy Ahnn Cac-Rivera, judge, Municipal Circuit Trial Court, Aguilar-Bugallon, Pangasinan

Wenceslao Caoayan, judge, Municipal Circuit Trial Court, Ilocos Sur

Claro Carpizo, judge, Regional Trial Court, Branch 33, Bauang, La Union

Bernelito Fernandez, Associate Justice, Sandiganbayan

Sheila Gacutan-Labuguen, judge, Municipal Trial Court, Baggao, Cagayan

Rixon Garong, judge, Regional Trial Court, Branch 37, Lingayen, Pangasinan

Corazon Natividad Lopez-Oro, judge, 2nd Municipal Circuit Trial Court, Labrador-Sual, Pangasinan

Maria Roma Flor Ortiz, judge, Regional Trial Court, Branch 63, Tarlac City, Tarlac

Ariel Palce, judge, Regional Trial Court, Branch 40, Cauayan, Isabela

Lordaliza Rivera-Mabborang, judge, Municipal Trial Court, Mangaldan, Pangasinan

Jocelyn Rosario-Fernandez, judge, Municipal Trial Court, Binmaley, Pangasinan

Mamilo Royulada, judge, Municipal Trial Court, Pangasinan

Benjamin Reyes, Chairperson and Member, Dangerous Drugs Board

Wilfredo Roldan, Executive Director, Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority

– Rappler.com